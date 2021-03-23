Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock Upgrade by Johnson Rice analyst, price target now $6.75

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.88% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.25%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Co. to Host Earnings Call.

Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE:SWN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73940.

Over the last 12 months, SWN stock rose by 120.67%. The one-year Southwestern Energy Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.75. The average equity rating for SWN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.84 billion, with 674.46 million shares outstanding and 668.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.08M shares, SWN stock reached a trading volume of 23016434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.87 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwestern Energy Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +8.32. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.84.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.79. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 657.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of -$3,457,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

SWN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,760 million, or 91.50% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 100,016,916, which is approximately 5.85% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 87,019,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.94 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $330.0 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 3.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 26,933,119 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 81,579,808 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 498,179,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,692,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,654,399 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 45,617,414 shares during the same period.