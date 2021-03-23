Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] moved up 33.42: Why It’s Important

Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: RCON] price surged by 33.42 percent to reach at $1.27. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Recon to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference.

Presenting Innovative Small and Mid-Cap Companies in Healthcare, Industrials, Electric Vehicles, TMT, and Consumer Products.

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON), (“Recon” or the “Company”), announced that Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jia Liu, has been invited to present at Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17 and 18, 2021 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm EDT featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

A sum of 7073280 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.68M shares. Recon Technology Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.33 and dropped to a low of $3.77 until finishing in the latest session at $5.07.

Guru’s Opinion on Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recon Technology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recon Technology Ltd. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

RCON Stock Performance Analysis:

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.48. With this latest performance, RCON shares gained by 80.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 497.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.22 for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 1.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Recon Technology Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.68 and a Gross Margin at +29.81. Recon Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.27.

Return on Total Capital for RCON is now -14.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.92. Additionally, RCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] managed to generate an average of -$20,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Recon Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.60% of RCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCON stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 61,955, which is approximately 74.792% of the company’s market cap and around 53.60% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in RCON stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $1000.0 in RCON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recon Technology Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:RCON] by around 42,847 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 70,228 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 34,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCON stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,337 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 70,228 shares during the same period.