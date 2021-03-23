NuZee Inc. [NUZE] moved down -21.37: Why It’s Important

NuZee Inc. [NASDAQ: NUZE] traded at a low on 03/19/21, posting a -21.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.01. The company report on March 19, 2021 that NuZee (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) Prices Underwritten Public Offering Of Units.

NuZee, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUZE) (“NuZee”), a leading U.S. single serve pour over coffee co-packer, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,777,777 units (the “Units”), at a price to the public of $4.50 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of (a) one share of common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the “Common Stock”), (b) one Series A warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock with an initial exercise price of $4.50 per whole share and (c) one Series B warrant to purchase one-half of a share of Common Stock with an initial exercise price of $5.85 per whole share. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses payable by NuZee, are expected to be approximately $12.5 million. In addition, NuZee has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional Units, or any combination of the individual securities composing the Units (representing up to 15% of the aggregate number of Units sold in the Offering), on the same price, terms and conditions to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2265959 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NuZee Inc. stands at 10.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.21%.

The market cap for NUZE stock reached $76.19 million, with 14.74 million shares outstanding and 8.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.27K shares, NUZE reached a trading volume of 2265959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NuZee Inc. [NUZE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuZee Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has NUZE stock performed recently?

NuZee Inc. [NUZE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.10. With this latest performance, NUZE shares dropped by -44.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.95 for NuZee Inc. [NUZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 13.74 for the last 200 days.

NuZee Inc. [NUZE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NuZee Inc. [NUZE] shares currently have an operating margin of -665.16 and a Gross Margin at -17.03. NuZee Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -675.42.

Return on Total Capital for NUZE is now -160.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -170.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -182.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -141.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NuZee Inc. [NUZE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.65. Additionally, NUZE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NuZee Inc. [NUZE] managed to generate an average of -$557,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.NuZee Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for NuZee Inc. [NUZE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of NUZE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUZE stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 2,436, which is approximately 30.827% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in NUZE stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $2000.0 in NUZE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in NuZee Inc. [NASDAQ:NUZE] by around 1,842 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,500 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUZE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 586 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,500 shares during the same period.