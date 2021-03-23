Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Revenue clocked in at $3.40 million, up 8.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] price plunged by -3.63 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Nano Dimension’s First Ever Additively Manufactured Electronic (AME) Monolithic RF Communications Circuit Has Been Sent to International Space Station (ISS) Flight Studies.

Collaboration with L3Harris Technologies, a leading technology innovator that solves mission-critical challenges.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Nano Dimension and L3Harris have created innovative methods for additive manufacturing of monolithically integrated RF systems.

A sum of 16333138 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 34.21M shares. Nano Dimension Ltd. shares reached a high of $10.44 and dropped to a low of $9.83 until finishing in the latest session at $9.83.

The one-year NNDM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.7. The average equity rating for NNDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 714.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

NNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.45. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -29.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 522.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1217.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.12, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano Dimension Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1050.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.18. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1426.71.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$561,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Insider Position Details

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 21,389,887 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 110,615 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,244,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,744,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,017,673 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 100,139 shares during the same period.