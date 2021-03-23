Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] is 213.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MFH] jumped around 1.83 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.56 at the close of the session, up 23.67%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Announced Changes to Board Composition.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH) announced that Mr. Cong Huang has been appointed as Independent Director to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), and Mr. Liu Hao has been appointed as a Director to the Board. These changes were put into effect on March 4, 2021.

Mr. Cong Huang is a renowned researcher and entrepreneur in financial technology innovation. After receiving the PhD degree in Statistics from Yale University, he worked at Columbia University as an Assistant Professor in the Statistics Department, conducting research focused on algorithms and implementations in data mining. After a period of time, he decided to leave campus to develop his career in financial innovation and technology. At Goldman Sachs (GS), he played a pivotal role in developing various new models and algorithms to improve the speed and accuracy of options pricing methods. At McKinsey & Company, he helped financial institutions implement strategic innovation and transformation initiatives. As a founding member of PingAn Lufax (Nasdaq: LU), he led the Innovative Product Department and developed numerous retail loan products from zero, which have been widely used for reference by Internet finance industry. As the CEO of Xiaoying Tech (Nasdaq: XYF), one of the top finance companies in China, he set up the management and operations structure to lift the trading volume from RMB100 million per month to RMB3 billion per month in two years. Meanwhile, Mr. Cong Huang is the founder and CEO of Weiyan Tech, a leading AI company that provides risk-control and marketing solutions for financial institutions. Mr Huang has Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Science & Technology of China and a PhD degree from Yale University.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stock is now 213.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MFH Stock saw the intraday high of $10.42 and lowest of $7.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.14, which means current price is +214.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 810.60K shares, MFH reached a trading volume of 5946790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.74. With this latest performance, MFH shares gained by 2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 298.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 646.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.23 and a Gross Margin at +85.21. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] managed to generate an average of $25,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:MFH] by around 2,135 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 75,405 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 75,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,135 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 75,405 shares during the same period.