Market cap of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] reaches 3.81B – now what?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] plunged by -$3.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $43.23 during the day while it closed the day at $39.99. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Marathon Names William Beam Controller.

Complements Management Team With 20 Year Proven Track Record of Improving Operations, Impacting Growth and Corporate Governance, and Maximizing Profits.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, announced that the Company has named William Beam to the position of Controller.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -7.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MARA stock has inclined by 322.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1982.81% and gained 283.05% year-on date.

The market cap for MARA stock reached $3.81 billion, with 98.80 million shares outstanding and 87.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.89M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 16343057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on MARA stock. On June 12, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MARA shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 5.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 866.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.22. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1982.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7645.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.55 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.06, while it was recorded at 41.23 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.67 and a Gross Margin at -169.22. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.77.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$3,482,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 198.40 and a Current Ratio set at 198.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $429 million, or 10.90% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 3,463,333, which is approximately 348.897% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 1,271,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.84 million in MARA stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $48.78 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 648.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 9,076,012 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 888,099 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 761,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,725,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,092,106 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 405,701 shares during the same period.