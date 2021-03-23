Market cap of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] reaches 675.96M – now what?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.58% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.46%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Oscar-Nominated Writer of Pixar’s “Toy Story” to Write and Co-Executive Produce Genius Brands International’s “Shaq’s Garage”.

Academy Award Nominee Joel Cohen Joins Executive Producer and NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal on The Animated Comedy-Adventure Series Premiering in Fall 2021 on Kartoon Channel!.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNUS) announced an all-star production team to drive the development and production of the all-new animated comedy, action-adventure series for kids, Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, led by Academy Award nominated writer Joel Cohen (Toy Story, Garfield: The Movie, Evan Almighty, Cheaper by the Dozen, Daddy Day Camp).

Over the last 12 months, GNUS stock rose by 671.22%. The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $675.96 million, with 299.50 million shares outstanding and 237.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.00M shares, GNUS stock reached a trading volume of 18195081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 355.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 29.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 671.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.52 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 1.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.90. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.34.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.02. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$574,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42 million, or 11.10% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,557,486, which is approximately 57.463% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,497,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.15 million in GNUS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $5.97 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 130.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 6,118,788 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,305,124 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,990,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,414,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,214,196 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 767,010 shares during the same period.