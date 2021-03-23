Market Analysts see Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACER] gained 12.72% on the last trading session, reaching $3.90 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2021 that Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and Commercialization of ACER-001 for the Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease.

Relief to potentially pay Acer up to $36 million and royalties in exchange for net profit share and territory rights.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

ACER-001 pre-NDA meeting with U.S. FDA scheduled in Q2 2021.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. represents 12.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.46 million with the latest information. ACER stock price has been found in the range of $3.705 to $4.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, ACER reached a trading volume of 7752809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acer Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for ACER stock

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, ACER shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.12 for the last 200 days.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ACER is now -161.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -169.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -172.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -126.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.43. Additionally, ACER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] managed to generate an average of -$1,144,272 per employee.Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACER.

An analysis of insider ownership at Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]

There are presently around $10 million, or 36.40% of ACER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACER stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 989,755, which is approximately -0.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; J. GOLDMAN & CO LP, holding 360,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 million in ACER stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.98 million in ACER stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acer Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACER] by around 730,984 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 120,432 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,679,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,530,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACER stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 671,759 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 97,298 shares during the same period.