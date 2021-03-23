LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] gain 69.55% so far this year. What now?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] closed the trading session at $11.36 on 03/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.02, while the highest price level was $12.60. The company report on March 19, 2021 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operational Highlights:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.55 percent and weekly performance of -14.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 64.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 72.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, LX reached to a volume of 6764802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $12.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

LX stock trade performance evaluation

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.91. With this latest performance, LX shares dropped by -17.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.19, while it was recorded at 12.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.69 for the last 200 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.45 and a Gross Margin at +71.86. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.04.

Return on Total Capital for LX is now 9.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.63. Additionally, LX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. go to 2.36%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $476 million, or 35.40% of LX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 10,235,482, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.74% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,464,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.36 million in LX stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $25.05 million in LX stock with ownership of nearly -13.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX] by around 16,997,201 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 8,573,860 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 16,295,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,866,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,069,342 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,478,144 shares during the same period.