Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Avinger Inc. [AVGR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] closed the trading session at $1.93 on 03/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.73, while the highest price level was $1.97. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Avinger Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

19% Sequential Increase in Total Revenue.

Tigereye™ Drives 38% Sequential Growth in Image-Guided CTO Revenue.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 338.54 percent and weekly performance of 13.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 452.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 554.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.54M shares, AVGR reached to a volume of 23107651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avinger Inc. [AVGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGR shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Avinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Avinger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.30 to $1, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on AVGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avinger Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

AVGR stock trade performance evaluation

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.53. With this latest performance, AVGR shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 452.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 401.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.38 for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6841, while it was recorded at 1.7180 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7051 for the last 200 days.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avinger Inc. [AVGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -198.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Avinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -216.94.

Return on Total Capital for AVGR is now -68.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.41. Additionally, AVGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] managed to generate an average of -$253,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Avinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Avinger Inc. [AVGR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avinger Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGR.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 8.00% of AVGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGR stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,337,400, which is approximately -0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,577,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 million in AVGR stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.89 million in AVGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR] by around 1,636,391 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 648,797 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,245,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,531,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 645,528 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 125,760 shares during the same period.