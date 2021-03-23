Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] stock Downgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $17

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] traded at a low on 03/22/21, posting a -0.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.78. The company report on March 13, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac Holdings and Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P 100.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12556174 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at 2.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.84%.

The market cap for KMI stock reached $35.36 billion, with 2.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.95 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.43M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 12556174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $16.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $16 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 73.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has KMI stock performed recently?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.04 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.20, while it was recorded at 15.92 for the last single week of trading, and 14.24 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.29 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.31. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $10,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 1.14%.

Insider trade positions for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $22,380 million, or 62.50% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,471,379, which is approximately -2.681% of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 150,555,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.85 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 5.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 547 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 114,464,051 shares. Additionally, 593 investors decreased positions by around 120,786,844 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 1,170,555,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,405,806,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,556,421 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 13,512,081 shares during the same period.