H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] – find out why.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] slipped around -0.96 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.77 at the close of the session, down -9.87%. The company report on March 22, 2021 that Aytu BioScience Announces Close of Merger with Neos Therapeutics.

$100M revenue specialty pharmaceutical company on an accelerated path to profitability[1].

Company name change to Aytu BioPharma, Inc. becomes effective.

Aytu BioScience Inc. stock is now 46.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AYTU Stock saw the intraday high of $9.65 and lowest of $8.1223 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.20, which means current price is +48.90% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 759.57K shares, AYTU reached a trading volume of 1521434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aytu BioScience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aytu BioScience Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

How has AYTU stock performed recently?

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, AYTU shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.08, while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.23 and a Gross Margin at +56.41. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.29.

Return on Total Capital for AYTU is now -34.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.33. Additionally, AYTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] managed to generate an average of -$181,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Aytu BioScience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aytu BioScience Inc. posted -1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYTU.

Insider trade positions for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]

There are presently around $42 million, or 28.20% of AYTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYTU stocks are: STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,398,776, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.37% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,333,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.97 million in AYTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.77 million in AYTU stock with ownership of nearly 20.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aytu BioScience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU] by around 3,211,364 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 73,429 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,028,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,313,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYTU stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,892,883 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 72,522 shares during the same period.