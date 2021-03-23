H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] – find out why.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALXO] loss -13.44% on the last trading session, reaching $63.07 price per share at the time. The company report on March 19, 2021 that ALX Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Development and Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and provided clinical development and operational highlights.

“ALX made substantial progress in 2020 towards advancing our lead development candidate, ALX148, marked by a growing body of positive data reported in solid tumors, including encouraging Phase 1b clinical data in combination with antibodies and standard chemotherapy in patients with gastric/gastroesophageal junction (“G/GEJ”) cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (“HNSCC”),” said Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. represents 18.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.88 billion with the latest information. ALXO stock price has been found in the range of $60.775 to $72.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 199.11K shares, ALXO reached a trading volume of 2582808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALXO shares is $98.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALXO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ALXO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is set at 6.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2397.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.25. With this latest performance, ALXO shares dropped by -26.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.02% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.25 for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.12, while it was recorded at 74.41 for the last single week of trading.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3693.99 and a Gross Margin at -8.04. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3869.71.

Return on Total Capital for ALXO is now -20.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO] managed to generate an average of -$1,988,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 70.30 and a Current Ratio set at 70.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [ALXO]

There are presently around $2,036 million, or 82.10% of ALXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALXO stocks are: VENBIO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 9,699,925, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,220,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.16 million in ALXO stocks shares; and LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $199.11 million in ALXO stock with ownership of nearly 0.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALXO] by around 6,148,684 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,116,075 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 25,018,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,283,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALXO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,590,965 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 864,925 shares during the same period.