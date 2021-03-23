Groupon Inc. [GRPN] Revenue clocked in at $1.42 billion, up 37.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] loss -9.62% or -5.58 points to close at $52.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2958776 shares. The company report on March 22, 2021 that Groupon Announces Proposed Private Offering of $200 Million of Convertible Senior Notes.

Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon”) (NasdaqGS: GRPN) announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Groupon also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $30,000,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Groupon and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Groupon’s common stock (“common stock”) or a combination of cash and shares of Groupon’s common stock, at Groupon’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

It opened the trading session at $56.07, the shares rose to $56.52 and dropped to $49.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRPN points out that the company has recorded 101.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -392.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, GRPN reached to a volume of 2958776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Groupon Inc. [GRPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRPN shares is $42.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Groupon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Groupon Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $32, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on GRPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Groupon Inc. is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.92.

Trading performance analysis for GRPN stock

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.62. With this latest performance, GRPN shares gained by 37.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 373.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.19, while it was recorded at 56.49 for the last single week of trading, and 29.88 for the last 200 days.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Groupon Inc. [GRPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.68 and a Gross Margin at +44.99. Groupon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.35.

Return on Total Capital for GRPN is now -11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 519.06. Additionally, GRPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 298.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] managed to generate an average of -$69,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Groupon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Groupon Inc. posted -1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRPN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

There are presently around $1,160 million, or 65.00% of GRPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,266,999, which is approximately 43.451% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 1,648,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.59 million in GRPN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $95.53 million in GRPN stock with ownership of nearly 4.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Groupon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN] by around 5,501,439 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,338,906 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 11,163,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,004,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRPN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,344,558 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,404,429 shares during the same period.