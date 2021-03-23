Goldman lifts Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE: RAAS] plunged by -$2.93 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $22.50 during the day while it closed the day at $19.81. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Cloopen Group Holding Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 26, 2021 Eastern Time.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAAS), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the U.S. market open on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

The market cap for RAAS stock reached $2.86 billion, with 144.31 million shares outstanding and 65.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, RAAS reached a trading volume of 1413958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAAS shares is $25.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloopen Group Holding Limited is set at 3.13

RAAS stock trade performance evaluation

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.83 for Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS], while it was recorded at 20.63 for the last single week of trading.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.