Ford Motor Company [F] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $16

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] gained 0.16% on the last trading session, reaching $12.85 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Ford Appoints Mobility Veteran Brett Wheatley As TransLoc CEO.

– Ford veteran Brett Wheatley appointed chief executive officer of TransLoc, bringing deep experience to further support the growth of TransLoc and chart a path to the future.

– One of the most experienced mobility professionals at Ford, Wheatley was responsible for leading the strategic growth of Mobility Businesses within the Ford AV LLC; he also led and established the company’s international mobility expansion across Europe, India and China.

Ford Motor Company represents 3.98 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.89 billion with the latest information. F stock price has been found in the range of $12.51 to $12.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 81.23M shares, F reached a trading volume of 79482501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $11.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 2.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 12.67 for the last single week of trading, and 8.49 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Company posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 27.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $26,543 million, or 54.70% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 288,820,844, which is approximately -0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 271,606,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.49 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $2.29 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -4.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 628 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 214,088,188 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 114,247,084 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 1,737,297,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,065,632,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 228 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,515,604 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 6,683,825 shares during the same period.