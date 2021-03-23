For The Allstate Corporation [ALL], Analyst sees a rise to $130. What next?

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] slipped around -2.8 points on Friday, while shares priced at $113.24 at the close of the session, down -2.41%. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Allstate Announces February 2021 Catastrophe Losses.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of February of $577 million, pre-tax ($456 million, after-tax).

Catastrophe losses in February comprised two events at an estimated cost of $590 million, pre-tax ($466 million, after-tax), partially offset by favorable prior period reserve reestimates. The severe winter freeze, primarily impacting Texas, resulted in gross losses of approximately $1.3 billion, with net losses estimated at $567 million, pre-tax ($448 million, after-tax), reflecting anticipated reinsurance recoveries partially offset by reinstatement premiums.

The Allstate Corporation stock is now 3.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALL Stock saw the intraday high of $115.86 and lowest of $113.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.80, which means current price is +10.43% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, ALL reached a trading volume of 8754750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $125.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $107, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALL stock. On September 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ALL shares from 107 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.78.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, ALL shares gained by 7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.60, while it was recorded at 115.65 for the last single week of trading, and 99.69 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.93. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.44.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now 23.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.59. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] managed to generate an average of $132,163 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Allstate Corporation posted 3.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to 2.59%.

There are presently around $26,235 million, or 78.90% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,697,698, which is approximately -6.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,581,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.66 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -2.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 550 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 14,821,235 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 21,615,299 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 195,236,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,673,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,869,626 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,042,197 shares during the same period.