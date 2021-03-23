Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] moved up 28.89: Why It’s Important

Dyadic International Inc. [NASDAQ: DYAI] traded at a high on 03/22/21, posting a 28.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.87. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Dyadic and Medytox To Develop Vaccines Against COVID-19 Variants.

Expanding existing COVID-19 vaccine research collaboration which began in July 2020.

Medytox and Dyadic to co-develop C1 enabled COVID-19 vaccines and/or boosters which will immunize people against two or more of the current and future COVID-19 variants (e.g., tetravalent or quadrivalent COVID-19 vaccines).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26978186 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dyadic International Inc. stands at 14.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.60%.

The market cap for DYAI stock reached $168.18 million, with 27.48 million shares outstanding and 19.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 143.09K shares, DYAI reached a trading volume of 26978186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dyadic International Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DYAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.95. With this latest performance, DYAI shares gained by 14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.02 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -550.53 and a Gross Margin at +13.17. Dyadic International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -494.21.

Return on Total Capital for DYAI is now -23.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dyadic International Inc. [DYAI] managed to generate an average of -$923,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Dyadic International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dyadic International Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DYAI.

There are presently around $25 million, or 22.10% of DYAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DYAI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,272,712, which is approximately 2.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,193,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.36 million in DYAI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.73 million in DYAI stock with ownership of nearly 21.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dyadic International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Dyadic International Inc. [NASDAQ:DYAI] by around 505,527 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,271,212 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,993,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,770,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DYAI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 302,166 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 592,980 shares during the same period.