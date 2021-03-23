Dougherty & Company slashes price target on Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] – find out why.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ: EYES] closed the trading session at $12.70 on 03/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.55, while the highest price level was $14.46. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) a leading developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System, a redesigned set of external hardware (glasses and video processing unit) initially for use in combination with previously implanted Argus II systems for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Company expects that the Argus 2s will be adapted to be the external system for the next generation Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System currently under development.

In addition to ergonomic improvements, the Argus 2s system offers significantly more processing power, potentially allowing for improved video processing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 579.14 percent and weekly performance of -14.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 1376.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 445.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 730.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.81M shares, EYES reached to a volume of 5000309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.71. With this latest performance, EYES shares gained by 445.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1376.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 400.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.68 for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.67, while it was recorded at 13.73 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for EYES is now -222.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -331.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -450.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -141.32. Additionally, EYES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] managed to generate an average of -$1,240,000 per employee.Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYES.

There are presently around $10 million, or 3.00% of EYES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 405,702, which is approximately 210.483% of the company’s market cap and around 43.09% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 72,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 million in EYES stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $0.56 million in EYES stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ:EYES] by around 434,804 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 690,108 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 439,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 684,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYES stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,403 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 595,791 shares during the same period.