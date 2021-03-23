Dominion Energy Inc. [D] Is Currently -0.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] closed the trading session at $73.35 on 03/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $72.76, while the highest price level was $74.14. The company report on March 3, 2021 that AEP, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Entergy, Southern Company and TVA Plan to Add Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers to Connect Gulf Coast, Midwest and Atlantic State Destinations.

Six major utilities announced a plan to ensure that electric vehicle (EV) drivers have access to a seamless network of charging stations connecting major highway systems from the Atlantic Coast, through the Midwest and South, and into the Gulf and Central Plains regions.

The Electric Highway Coalition – made up of American Electric Power, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Entergy Corporation, Southern Co., and the Tennessee Valley Authority – announced a plan to enable EV drivers seamless travel across major regions of the country through a network of DC fast chargers for EVs. The companies are each taking steps to provide EV charging solutions within their service territories. This represents an unprecedented effort to offer convenient EV charging options across different company territories and allow EV travel without interruption.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.46 percent and weekly performance of -0.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, D reached to a volume of 9084727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $81.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.17, while it was recorded at 73.77 for the last single week of trading, and 77.64 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.51 and a Gross Margin at +61.03. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.03. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $85,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dominion Energy Inc. posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 2.78%.

There are presently around $38,854 million, or 67.70% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,556,816, which is approximately -3.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,773,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.04 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly -5.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 681 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 32,067,515 shares. Additionally, 713 investors decreased positions by around 56,891,759 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 440,751,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 529,711,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,526,272 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 5,615,795 shares during the same period.