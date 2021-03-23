Discover Financial Services [DFS] Stock trading around $94.78 per share: What’s Next?

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] loss -0.94% or -0.9 points to close at $94.78 with a heavy trading volume of 8960797 shares. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Discover to Open New Customer Care Center in Chicago’s Chatham Neighborhood and Bring Nearly 1,000 Full-time Jobs to the Area.

Will Prioritize Hiring Local Residents; Seeks to Positively Effect Change in Cornerstone South Side Community.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Discover announced plans to open a new Chicago-based customer care center in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Located at 86th Street and Cottage Grove, the center, once fully operational, will provide nearly 1,000 full-time jobs to neighborhood and area residents. Most of the positions will be for customer care representatives with a starting hourly wage of $17.25. Full-time employees will receive Discover’s full benefits package, which includes health insurance, a 401k plan, eligibility for 20 days minimum of paid time off, a focus on career development, and the opportunity to receive a free college education effective upon the first day of employment.

It opened the trading session at $95.00, the shares rose to $96.50 and dropped to $93.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DFS points out that the company has recorded 59.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -307.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, DFS reached to a volume of 8960797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $108.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Discover Financial Services stock. On June 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DFS shares from 36 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.44.

Trading performance analysis for DFS stock

Discover Financial Services [DFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.32. With this latest performance, DFS shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 234.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.40, while it was recorded at 97.78 for the last single week of trading, and 70.76 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.28. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.76.

Return on Total Capital for DFS is now 4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.16. Additionally, DFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] managed to generate an average of $64,489 per employee.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Discover Financial Services posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -132.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Discover Financial Services go to 6.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Discover Financial Services [DFS]

There are presently around $25,046 million, or 88.90% of DFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,470,438, which is approximately -1.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,765,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in DFS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in DFS stock with ownership of nearly -3.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discover Financial Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS] by around 34,106,020 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 32,561,334 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 197,585,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,252,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFS stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,779,081 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 13,414,813 shares during the same period.