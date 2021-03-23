Deutsche Bank slashes price target on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] – find out why.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] loss -8.57% on the last trading session, reaching $19.20 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2021 that JetBlue Announces $650 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) (“JetBlue”) announced that it intends to offer $650 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”), subject to market and other conditions. The notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A (the “offering”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). JetBlue also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including, the date of original issuance of the notes, up to an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. JetBlue intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness.

The initial conversion price, interest rate and certain other terms of the notes will be determined by negotiations between JetBlue and the initial purchasers. The notes will mature on April 1, 2026, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to maturity. The notes will also be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at JetBlue’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after April 1, 2024 in certain circumstances. Prior to January 1, 2026, the notes will be convertible only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the notes will be settled in cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted and any excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes being converted may settle at JetBlue’s option in either cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation represents 316.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.98 billion with the latest information. JBLU stock price has been found in the range of $19.14 to $20.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.98M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 21220259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $18.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.80.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.28. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 10.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.24, while it was recorded at 20.56 for the last single week of trading, and 13.65 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.30 and a Gross Margin at -63.58. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.79.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.98. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JetBlue Airways Corporation posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

An analysis of insider ownership at JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $4,824 million, or 83.00% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37,926,719, which is approximately 71.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,182,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $521.9 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $496.42 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 16.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 55,592,613 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 16,723,681 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 178,908,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,224,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,340,194 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,181,512 shares during the same period.