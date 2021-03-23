Creatd Inc. [CRTD] gain 56.73% so far this year. What now?

Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTD] gained 24.67% or 1.29 points to close at $6.52 with a heavy trading volume of 7202373 shares. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Creatd, Inc. Partners with DTC Subscription Wine Club, Bright Cellars, to Launch Vocal’s “Dream Date” Challenge.

– The Challenge prompts Vocal creators to submit their fictional ‘first date’ stories, each including a creative tie-in to Bright Cellars.

– Co-judging the Challenge is Miranda York, editor and founder of ‘At the Table’ magazine and author of ‘The Food Almanac.’.

It opened the trading session at $5.14, the shares rose to $7.81 and dropped to $4.825, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRTD points out that the company has recorded 103.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -210.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 257.79K shares, CRTD reached to a volume of 7202373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Creatd Inc. [CRTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creatd Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for CRTD stock

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.95. With this latest performance, CRTD shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.04 for Creatd Inc. [CRTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.10 for the last 200 days.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creatd Inc. [CRTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1593.13. Creatd Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1773.79.

Additionally, CRTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,358.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 359.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] managed to generate an average of -$321,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Creatd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Creatd Inc. [CRTD]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.50% of CRTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTD stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 200,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 42.10% of the total institutional ownership; CM MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 163,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in CRTD stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in CRTD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creatd Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTD] by around 273,280 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2,934 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 197,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 270,962 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,934 shares during the same period.