Citigroup Inc. [C] stock Downgrade by Berenberg analyst, price target now $70

Citigroup Inc. stock is now 16.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. C Stock saw the intraday high of $72.60 and lowest of $71.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.13, which means current price is +25.37% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.59M shares, C reached a trading volume of 14964156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $79.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on C stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for C shares from 47 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 457.86.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.92 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.32, while it was recorded at 73.15 for the last single week of trading, and 54.86 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.61. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 1.28%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $114,205 million, or 77.50% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 168,301,533, which is approximately -0.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,739,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.37 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.48 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

816 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 142,467,989 shares. Additionally, 813 investors decreased positions by around 111,063,344 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 1,333,525,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,587,056,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 284 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,004,088 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 8,532,894 shares during the same period.