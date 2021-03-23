ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] Is Currently -12.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ChromaDex Corporation [NASDAQ: CDXC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.73% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.21%. The company report on March 18, 2021 that ChromaDex to Present at the Zooming with LD Virtual Investor Conference.

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Farr, will be presenting virtually at the Zooming with LD investor conference.

The ChromaDex management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

Over the last 12 months, CDXC stock rose by 279.01%. The one-year ChromaDex Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.06. The average equity rating for CDXC stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $672.12 million, with 61.88 million shares outstanding and 38.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, CDXC stock reached a trading volume of 1904924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDXC shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDXC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for ChromaDex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2019, representing the official price target for ChromaDex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $8, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CDXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChromaDex Corporation is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

CDXC Stock Performance Analysis:

ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.21. With this latest performance, CDXC shares gained by 24.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 279.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.00, while it was recorded at 11.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChromaDex Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.99 and a Gross Margin at +59.53. ChromaDex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.62.

Return on Total Capital for CDXC is now -55.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.97. Additionally, CDXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] managed to generate an average of -$181,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.ChromaDex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

CDXC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ChromaDex Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDXC.

ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $189 million, or 24.00% of CDXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,896,873, which is approximately 3.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,438,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.32 million in CDXC stocks shares; and ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $17.73 million in CDXC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChromaDex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in ChromaDex Corporation [NASDAQ:CDXC] by around 1,233,461 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 644,125 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,987,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,865,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDXC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 264,299 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 359,468 shares during the same period.