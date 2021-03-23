Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on DarioHealth Corp. [DRIO] – find out why.

DarioHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: DRIO] price surged by 22.51 percent to reach at $4.45. The company report on March 17, 2021 that DRIO: Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

NASDAQ:DRIO.

A sum of 1330034 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 247.11K shares. DarioHealth Corp. shares reached a high of $25.94 and dropped to a low of $20.70 until finishing in the latest session at $24.22.

The one-year DRIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.14. The average equity rating for DRIO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DarioHealth Corp. [DRIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRIO shares is $28.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for DarioHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price from $15.60 to $22.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for DarioHealth Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on DRIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DarioHealth Corp. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

DRIO Stock Performance Analysis:

DarioHealth Corp. [DRIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.83. With this latest performance, DRIO shares dropped by -13.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 463.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.50 for DarioHealth Corp. [DRIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.26, while it was recorded at 20.40 for the last single week of trading, and 15.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DarioHealth Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DarioHealth Corp. [DRIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -394.71 and a Gross Margin at +33.17. DarioHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -388.66.

Return on Total Capital for DRIO is now -123.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -98.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DarioHealth Corp. [DRIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.89. Additionally, DRIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DarioHealth Corp. [DRIO] managed to generate an average of -$231,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.DarioHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

DRIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DarioHealth Corp. posted -1.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -109.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRIO.

DarioHealth Corp. [DRIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58 million, or 13.00% of DRIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRIO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 594,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.70% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 406,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.03 million in DRIO stocks shares; and SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $7.94 million in DRIO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DarioHealth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in DarioHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:DRIO] by around 846,294 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 291,571 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,239,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,377,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRIO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 443,238 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 21,700 shares during the same period.