Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on The Boeing Company [BA] – find out why.

The investigation concerns whether Boeing and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Over the last 12 months, BA stock rose by 164.42%. The one-year The Boeing Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.09. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $146.77 billion, with 575.50 million shares outstanding and 532.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.75M shares, BA stock reached a trading volume of 15170868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $234.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $215, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on BA stock. On January 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BA shares from 221 to 199.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 10.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50.

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 15.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.33 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 219.81, while it was recorded at 256.38 for the last single week of trading, and 192.45 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +1.74. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.67. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$84,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Boeing Company posted -1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

There are presently around $79,856 million, or 54.90% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 49,550,937, which is approximately 41.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,091,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.51 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.99 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 3.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,134 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 42,548,181 shares. Additionally, 805 investors decreased positions by around 20,705,331 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 248,905,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,158,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 384 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,802,344 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,107,620 shares during the same period.