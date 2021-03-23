Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] is 40.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BLIN] traded at a high on 03/22/21, posting a 17.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.63. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Emerging Irish Pharmacy Adopts Celebros Site Search to Elevate New Online Store.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced a renowned Irish pharmacy will adopt Celebros to improve customer satisfaction and boost conversion rates.

The company is owned and operated by two Irish pharmacists who strive to ensure their customers experience unparalleled customer service and an outstanding retail experience at all their pharmacies, both online and in-store.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2096357 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bridgeline Digital Inc. stands at 11.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.23%.

The market cap for BLIN stock reached $19.17 million, with 5.34 million shares outstanding and 5.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 341.72K shares, BLIN reached a trading volume of 2096357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridgeline Digital Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has BLIN stock performed recently?

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.67. With this latest performance, BLIN shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 436.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.90% of BLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 68,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.36% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., holding 64,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in BLIN stocks shares; and GWM ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.13 million in BLIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN] by around 68,211 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 39,934 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 97,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLIN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,200 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 39,934 shares during the same period.