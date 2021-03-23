Box Inc. [BOX] Revenue clocked in at $770.80 million, up 31.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] jumped around 1.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.65 at the close of the session, up 4.79%. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Box to Participate in Investor Webcast Presentation to Discuss the Content Cloud.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, announced that Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO, and Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO, will participate in a webcast presentation hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET. Aaron Levie and Dylan Smith will provide a discussion on Box’s platform built for the entire content lifecycle, securing content and powering collaboration in the Content Cloud.

Ittai Kidron of Oppenheimer & Co. will moderate the call.

Box Inc. stock is now 31.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BOX Stock saw the intraday high of $26.47 and lowest of $22.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.12, which means current price is +40.36% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, BOX reached a trading volume of 22588869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Box Inc. [BOX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $23.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on BOX stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BOX shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BOX stock performed recently?

Box Inc. [BOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, BOX shares gained by 27.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for Box Inc. [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.06, while it was recorded at 22.22 for the last single week of trading, and 18.38 for the last 200 days.

Box Inc. [BOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Box Inc. [BOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.88 and a Gross Margin at +70.84. Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.64.

Return on Total Capital for BOX is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Box Inc. [BOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 429.06. Additionally, BOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 364.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Box Inc. [BOX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Box Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Box Inc. [BOX]

There are presently around $3,044 million, or 82.50% of BOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,326,628, which is approximately 8.577% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,004,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.51 million in BOX stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $247.75 million in BOX stock with ownership of nearly 18.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX] by around 13,951,091 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 12,043,640 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 102,719,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,714,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOX stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,013,520 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,277,971 shares during the same period.