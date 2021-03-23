American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Stock trading around $23.83 per share: What’s Next?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] price plunged by -4.57 percent to reach at -$1.14. The company report on March 17, 2021 that UATP Partners with Nuvei to Offer Payment Services.

The partnership gives UATP’s network of airlines full stack, modular payment solutions.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

UATP is proud to announce its new partnership with Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, to begin offering full payment service provider (PSP) services. As part of its ongoing effort to expand its offerings to airlines, UATP partnered with Nuvei to help airlines optimize payment processing, enrich the client experience and help lower transaction costs.

A sum of 42345059 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 58.40M shares. American Airlines Group Inc. shares reached a high of $24.70 and dropped to a low of $23.76 until finishing in the latest session at $23.83.

The one-year AAL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -55.65. The average equity rating for AAL stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $15.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. On December 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AAL shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87.

AAL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 27.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.09, while it was recorded at 24.63 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Airlines Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.68 and a Gross Margin at -42.21. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of -$86,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted -2.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,770 million, or 51.60% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,198,918, which is approximately 9.98% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,666,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $750.19 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 8.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 71,918,344 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 16,512,227 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 237,633,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,063,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,016,612 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,033,932 shares during the same period.