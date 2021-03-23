Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [AHAC] is 20.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: AHAC] surged by $1.49 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.40 during the day while it closed the day at $12.30. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Humacyte to Present at Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference.

Humacyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, announced that Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference March 18, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. EDT.

On February 17, 2021, Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: AHAC) (“AHAC”), a special purpose acquisition company, and Humacyte announced the execution of a definitive business combination agreement along with a fully committed $175 million PIPE financing agreement.

The market cap for AHAC stock reached $155.10 million, with 12.86 million shares outstanding and 7.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 514.54K shares, AHAC reached a trading volume of 998212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [AHAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

AHAC stock trade performance evaluation

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [AHAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [AHAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.99, while it was recorded at 11.12 for the last single week of trading.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [AHAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [AHAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.10. Additionally, AHAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [AHAC]: Insider Ownership positions

21 institutional holders increased their position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:AHAC] by around 4,716,861 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,716,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHAC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,716,861 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.