why Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.80

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE: XRX] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $24.79 at the close of the session, down -0.04%. The company report on March 13, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac Holdings and Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P 100.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASD:NXPI) will replace Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) in the S&P 500, Flowserve will replace Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Edgewell Personal Care will replace Exterran Corp. (NYSE:EXTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Exterran is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Xerox Holdings Corporation stock is now 6.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XRX Stock saw the intraday high of $25.485 and lowest of $24.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.96, which means current price is +25.27% above from all time high which was touched on 03/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, XRX reached a trading volume of 36777507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Cross Research analysts kept a Sell rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has XRX stock performed recently?

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, XRX shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.91, while it was recorded at 25.46 for the last single week of trading, and 20.29 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.27 and a Gross Margin at +34.76. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for XRX is now 2.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.43. Additionally, XRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] managed to generate an average of $7,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX.

Insider trade positions for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]

There are presently around $3,956 million, or 83.10% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 27,769,235, which is approximately 1.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,782,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.82 million in XRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $242.51 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly -12.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE:XRX] by around 10,103,483 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 20,052,926 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 129,427,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,584,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,029,959 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,363,963 shares during the same period.