why Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.50

Talis Biomedical Corporation [NASDAQ: TLIS] closed the trading session at $15.63 on 03/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.52, while the highest price level was $17.21. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Talis Appoints Jeryl Hilleman to Board of Directors.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a company dedicated to developing innovative molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, announced the appointment of Jeryl “Jeri” Hilleman to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hilleman will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

“We welcome Jeri to our Board and look forward to benefitting from her public company leadership as a chief financial officer and corporate director at multiple life science companies,” said Brian Coe, Chief Executive Officer of Talis. “Jeri’s experience and guidance will be instrumental as we continue to scale our business in preparation for the commercial launch of Talis One™.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 509.34K shares, TLIS reached to a volume of 2138496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLIS shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Talis Biomedical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Talis Biomedical Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on TLIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talis Biomedical Corporation is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.85.

TLIS stock trade performance evaluation

Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08.

Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -671.34. Talis Biomedical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +663.36.

Return on Total Capital for TLIS is now -182.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 180.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 180.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 142.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Talis Biomedical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.