why Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.80

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] gained 11.55% on the last trading session, reaching $13.23 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) released details supporting the Orphan Designation of BIVV003, an investigational ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy product candidate currently being evaluated for the treatment of sickle cell disease in the Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 study partnered with Sanofi. The Committee’s decision to grant Orphan Designation was based in part on early data from three patients that had 52 weeks, 13 weeks, and 29 days of follow-up, respectively.

In recently published minutes, the Committee considered the preliminary clinical observations of BIVV003 as well as the potential of long-term effects that may obviate the need for frequent treatment suggested a clinically relevant advantage. The Committee’s published minutes report information on select patient characteristics for the first three patients treated, including genotype and history of red blood cell transfusions and vaso-occlusive crises. Sangamo and Sanofi expect to enroll a total of eight patients in the PRECIZN-1 study.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. represents 141.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.70 billion with the latest information. SGMO stock price has been found in the range of $12.20 to $13.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 4250710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SGMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for SGMO stock

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.64. With this latest performance, SGMO shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.52, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading, and 11.79 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.61. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.37.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -25.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.45. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$292,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]

There are presently around $1,036 million, or 55.50% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 10,072,381, which is approximately 41.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,566,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.56 million in SGMO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $111.84 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly 4.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 10,389,734 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 13,893,982 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 54,019,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,303,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,111,109 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 8,757,571 shares during the same period.