why Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $218.25

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE: ITW] price plunged by -1.38 percent to reach at -$3.06. The company report on February 12, 2021 that ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company’s common stock of $1.14 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend equates to $4.56 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

About Illinois Tool WorksITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com.

A sum of 6858929 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 994.55K shares. Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares reached a high of $222.12 and dropped to a low of $216.63 until finishing in the latest session at $218.69.

The one-year ITW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.2. The average equity rating for ITW stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITW shares is $218.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $209 to $235. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stock. On January 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ITW shares from 211 to 232.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illinois Tool Works Inc. is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITW in the course of the last twelve months was 58.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ITW Stock Performance Analysis:

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, ITW shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.56 for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.41, while it was recorded at 219.71 for the last single week of trading, and 196.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Illinois Tool Works Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.92 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.77.

Return on Total Capital for ITW is now 25.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 261.24. Additionally, ITW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] managed to generate an average of $49,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ITW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. posted 1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. go to 7.15%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54,134 million, or 79.70% of ITW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITW stocks are: BRIAR HALL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 25,850,539, which is approximately 0.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,419,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.56 billion in ITW stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $4.77 billion in ITW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Illinois Tool Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 659 institutional holders increased their position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE:ITW] by around 7,493,596 shares. Additionally, 600 investors decreased positions by around 9,202,936 shares, while 277 investors held positions by with 230,839,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,535,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITW stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,773 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 504,201 shares during the same period.