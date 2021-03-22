why HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.29

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOK] gained 10.61% or 1.41 points to close at $14.70 with a heavy trading volume of 1081490 shares. The company report on March 18, 2021 that HOOKIPA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides 2021 Outlook.

Proprietary arenavirus immunotherapeutics platform demonstrated promising clinical activity with interim data from lead oncology and infectious disease candidates.

Follow-on offering strengthened cash basis with $143 million available at year-end to support progression of Human Papillomavirus 16-positive (HPV16+) cancer and Cytomegalovirus (CMV) programs and pipeline expansion.

It opened the trading session at $13.40, the shares rose to $15.52 and dropped to $12.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOOK points out that the company has recorded 32.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -107.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 153.06K shares, HOOK reached to a volume of 1081490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOK shares is $22.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on HOOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80.

Trading performance analysis for HOOK stock

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.20. With this latest performance, HOOK shares gained by 23.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.06 for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.88, while it was recorded at 13.04 for the last single week of trading, and 10.95 for the last 200 days.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -272.08. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -225.09.

Return on Total Capital for HOOK is now -35.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.90. Additionally, HOOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] managed to generate an average of -$404,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. go to 4.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]

There are presently around $147 million, or 55.90% of HOOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,553,000, which is approximately 211.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 1,842,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.09 million in HOOK stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $13.96 million in HOOK stock with ownership of nearly 58.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOK] by around 2,819,021 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 134,556 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 7,027,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,980,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 253,821 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 100,485 shares during the same period.