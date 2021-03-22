Wall Street Analyst Initiated Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.43 during the day while it closed the day at $24.21. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Dun & Bradstreet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. A reconciliation of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $480.1 million, an increase of 11.0% as reported, and 10.5% on a constant currency basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2019; which includes the net impact of lower deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments of $39.0 million.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 6.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNB stock has declined by -10.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.10% and lost -2.77% year-on date.

The market cap for DNB stock reached $10.15 billion, with 199.28 million shares outstanding and 147.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 7317691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $29.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 54.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DNB stock trade performance evaluation

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, DNB shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.94, while it was recorded at 24.02 for the last single week of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.27 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.42.

Return on Total Capital for DNB is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.84. Additionally, DNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] managed to generate an average of -$27,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 15.43%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,768 million, or 74.70% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 103,819,610, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 76,552,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in DNB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $755.58 million in DNB stock with ownership of nearly -0.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNB] by around 14,137,275 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 10,895,322 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 295,822,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,854,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNB stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,358,698 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,850,772 shares during the same period.