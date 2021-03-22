Vontier Corporation [VNT] Revenue clocked in at $2.70 billion, down -3.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Vontier Corporation [NYSE: VNT] price surged by 0.56 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Vontier Announces Appointment of Bob Eatroff to the Vontier Board.

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) announced its Board of Directors has appointed Bob Eatroff as a director of Vontier.

Mr. Eatroff serves as Executive Vice President of Global Corporate Development and Strategy for Comcast Corporation and leads its merger and acquisition efforts and other strategic initiatives. Prior to joining Comcast in January 2016, Bob spent more than 20 years at Morgan Stanley in its Investment Banking Division where he served as lead advisor on some of the firm’s largest and most high-profile M&A transactions and held many leadership positions, including Managing Director, Investment Banking Division and Head, Mergers and Acquisitions – Americas. Mr. Eatroff earned his MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School and holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Bucknell University.

A sum of 30134197 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.60M shares. Vontier Corporation shares reached a high of $32.26 and dropped to a low of $31.52 until finishing in the latest session at $32.12.

The one-year VNT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.81. The average equity rating for VNT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vontier Corporation [VNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNT shares is $39.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Vontier Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on VNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vontier Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

VNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vontier Corporation [VNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Vontier Corporation [VNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.85, while it was recorded at 31.51 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Vontier Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vontier Corporation [VNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.94. Vontier Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.65.

Return on Total Capital for VNT is now 28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vontier Corporation [VNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 984.35. Additionally, VNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 972.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vontier Corporation [VNT] managed to generate an average of $40,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Vontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

VNT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vontier Corporation go to 3.08%.

Vontier Corporation [VNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,849 million, or 73.10% of VNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,167,348, which is approximately 21.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 9,226,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.35 million in VNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $274.03 million in VNT stock with ownership of nearly -19.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Vontier Corporation [NYSE:VNT] by around 53,048,311 shares. Additionally, 550 investors decreased positions by around 58,405,337 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 8,380,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,833,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNT stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,230,327 shares, while 321 institutional investors sold positions of 21,018,929 shares during the same period.