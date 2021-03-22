Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Is Currently 1.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] price surged by 1.41 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced its regular preferred and common dividends.

The declared quarterly dividends to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021 are as follows:.

A sum of 13095538 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.32M shares. Valley National Bancorp shares reached a high of $14.53 and dropped to a low of $13.81 until finishing in the latest session at $14.37.

The one-year VLY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.88. The average equity rating for VLY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $12.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

VLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, VLY shares gained by 22.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.28 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.92, while it was recorded at 14.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valley National Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.03. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.07.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.24. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $123,805 per employee.

VLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valley National Bancorp posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,546 million, or 62.00% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,166,868, which is approximately 2.879% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,978,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $531.38 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $332.22 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 15,064,224 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 9,269,998 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 222,455,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,789,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,709,624 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,649,233 shares during the same period.