UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] is 4.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] traded at a high on 03/19/21, posting a 0.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $365.58. The company report on March 18, 2021 that UnitedHealthcare Hearing Launches Virtual Option to Help Plan Participants Remotely Access Hearing Health Care and Treatment.

New offering is part of UnitedHealthcare Hearing’s comprehensive approach to hearing health care, helping make it safer and more convenient to purchase custom-programmed hearing aids.

Virtual care resource for fittings and adjustments an option for eligible UnitedHealthcare members and people across the country.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8462252 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at 2.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $342.25 billion, with 949.00 million shares outstanding and 943.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 8462252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $396.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $384, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 7.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.03.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.68 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 342.10, while it was recorded at 357.66 for the last single week of trading, and 324.38 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.37. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $46,676 per employee.

Earnings analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated posted 3.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 12.41%.

Insider trade positions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $302,868 million, or 89.50% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,092,547, which is approximately -0.863% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,592,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.17 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $19.22 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 0.566% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,366 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 26,994,217 shares. Additionally, 951 investors decreased positions by around 28,697,099 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 772,767,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 828,458,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 325 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,748,042 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,116,726 shares during the same period.