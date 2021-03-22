United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $214

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] loss -0.57% or -0.91 points to close at $159.29 with a heavy trading volume of 14420490 shares. The company report on March 4, 2021 that UPS Healthcare and The UPS Foundation make financial and in-kind commitment to facilitate equitable worldwide vaccine deliveries.

Initial commitment for delivery of 20 million doses to countries in need across four continents.

Key support for equitable vaccine distribution through COVAX, Gavi, the vaccine alliance and CARE’s Fast + Fair initiative.

It opened the trading session at $161.43, the shares rose to $165.24 and dropped to $158.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPS points out that the company has recorded -0.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -80.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 14420490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $176.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $147 to $192, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on UPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 209.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 83.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for UPS stock

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.24, while it was recorded at 161.12 for the last single week of trading, and 153.52 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.59.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 26.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,224.35. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,739.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $2,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 10.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 995 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 27,437,362 shares. Additionally, 846 investors decreased positions by around 29,829,604 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 429,248,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,515,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 259 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,333,130 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,049,834 shares during the same period.