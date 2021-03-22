Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] Stock trading around $18.32 per share: What’s Next?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] closed the trading session at $18.32 on 03/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.80, while the highest price level was $18.49. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Umpqua Bank Hires Dave Ericksen to Build Upper Middle Market Banking Team.

Top PNW banker expands Umpqua’s expertise to support growth strategy for larger mid-size companies.

Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), announced the addition of Dave Ericksen to its Pacific Northwest (PNW) middle market banking leadership team as senior vice president and middle market director. Recognized as one of the PNW region’s leading corporate bankers, Ericksen strengthens Umpqua’s capacity to support the growth and evolution of the region’s large middle market companies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.97 percent and weekly performance of -2.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, UMPQ reached to a volume of 7129789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $18.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on UMPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.15.

UMPQ stock trade performance evaluation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares gained by 12.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.42 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.86, while it was recorded at 18.39 for the last single week of trading, and 13.47 for the last 200 days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.21. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.63.

Return on Total Capital for UMPQ is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.30. Additionally, UMPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] managed to generate an average of -$388,628 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation posted -8.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,334.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,559 million, or 91.90% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,242,796, which is approximately 2.946% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,677,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.07 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $259.17 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly -1.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 17,570,109 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 15,846,304 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 160,878,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,294,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,025,744 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,627,093 shares during the same period.