The Cato Corporation [CATO] moved down -7.11: Why It’s Important

The Cato Corporation [NYSE: CATO] loss -7.11% or -0.89 points to close at $11.63 with a heavy trading volume of 1018846 shares. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Cato Reports 4Q And Full-Year Loss.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) reported losses for the fourth quarter and year ended January 30, 2021. For the fourth quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $6.9 million, or ($0.31) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million or ($0.13) per diluted share for the prior fourth quarter ended February 1, 2020. Full-year fiscal 2020 net loss was $46.1 million or ($1.96) per diluted share compared to income of $35.9 million or $1.46 earnings per diluted share for 2019.

Sales for fiscal fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021 were $153.2 million, a decrease of 19% from sales of $188.4 million for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2020. For the quarter, same-store sales decreased 20% from last year. For the year, the Company’s sales decreased 30% to $567.5 million from 2019 sales of $816.2 million. Same-store sales for the year decreased 32% to last year.

It opened the trading session at $12.53, the shares rose to $12.545 and dropped to $11.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CATO points out that the company has recorded 39.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -91.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 204.00K shares, CATO reached to a volume of 1018846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for The Cato Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners dropped their target price from $36 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2016, representing the official price target for The Cato Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $39, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on CATO stock. On August 20, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for CATO shares from 39 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Cato Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CATO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13.

The Cato Corporation [CATO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.76. With this latest performance, CATO shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for The Cato Corporation [CATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.89, while it was recorded at 12.77 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Cato Corporation [CATO] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.53 and a Gross Margin at +22.12. The Cato Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.02.

Return on Total Capital for CATO is now -15.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Cato Corporation [CATO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.41. Additionally, CATO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.The Cato Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CATO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Cato Corporation go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $164 million, or 68.50% of CATO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CATO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,258,440, which is approximately -6.899% of the company’s market cap and around 6.41% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,472,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.13 million in CATO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.93 million in CATO stock with ownership of nearly -7.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Cato Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in The Cato Corporation [NYSE:CATO] by around 835,554 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 2,878,036 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,414,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,128,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CATO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 218,887 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 824,595 shares during the same period.