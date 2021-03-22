Stifel slashes price target on Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] – find out why.

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] surged by $1.62 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.46 during the day while it closed the day at $20.98. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Desktop Metal Launches Desktop Health to Redefine Patient-Specific Healthcare.

Additive Healthcare Business to Be Led by Industry Executive Michael Jafar As President and CEO.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

New healthcare business will leverage Desktop Metal’s comprehensive portfolio of additive manufacturing solutions for current and future applications spanning dentistry, orthodontics, dermatology, orthopedics, cardiology, plastic surgery and printed regenerative tissues and grafts.

Desktop Metal Inc. stock has also gained 2.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DM stock has inclined by 22.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.88% and gained 21.98% year-on date.

The market cap for DM stock reached $4.73 billion, with 224.63 million shares outstanding and 180.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 12092862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 286.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

DM stock trade performance evaluation

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -20.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.27, while it was recorded at 19.91 for the last single week of trading, and 14.72 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.80 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,469 million, or 36.60% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 28,416,088, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.80% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,721,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.79 million in DM stocks shares; and MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $165.86 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 323.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 65,160,879 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 12,427,131 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 7,561,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,026,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,460,038 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 11,131,548 shares during the same period.