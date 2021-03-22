StepStone Group Inc. [STEP] Revenue clocked in at $572.60 million, down -15.03% YTD: What’s Next?

StepStone Group Inc. [NASDAQ: STEP] surged by $3.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $35.25 during the day while it closed the day at $33.82. The company report on March 19, 2021 that StepStone Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

StepStone Group Inc. (“StepStone”) announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 8,000,000 shares of StepStone’s Class A common stock, at a price of $29.50 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions) (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. StepStone is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The Offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

StepStone Group Inc. stock has also gained 10.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STEP stock has inclined by 4.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.65% and lost -15.03% year-on date.

The market cap for STEP stock reached $2.90 billion, with 94.82 million shares outstanding and 28.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 247.15K shares, STEP reached a trading volume of 5257248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about StepStone Group Inc. [STEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STEP shares is $40.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for StepStone Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for StepStone Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StepStone Group Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for STEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for STEP in the course of the last twelve months was 24.85.

STEP stock trade performance evaluation

StepStone Group Inc. [STEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.99. With this latest performance, STEP shares dropped by -1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.77 for StepStone Group Inc. [STEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.44, while it was recorded at 32.25 for the last single week of trading.

StepStone Group Inc. [STEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StepStone Group Inc. [STEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.97 and a Gross Margin at +98.44. StepStone Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.02.

Return on Total Capital for STEP is now 47.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StepStone Group Inc. [STEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.27. Additionally, STEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.

StepStone Group Inc. [STEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,006 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STEP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,243,346, which is approximately 0.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,318,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.06 million in STEP stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $70.36 million in STEP stock with ownership of nearly -25.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StepStone Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in StepStone Group Inc. [NASDAQ:STEP] by around 6,768,883 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 5,724,159 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 17,241,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,734,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STEP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,361,145 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,327,235 shares during the same period.