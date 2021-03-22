Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] Revenue clocked in at $9.60 billion, up 27.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ: STLD] traded at a low on 03/19/21, posting a -0.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.19. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2021 Earnings Guidance.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) provided first quarter 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $1.88 to $1.92 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from costs associated with the construction of the company’s Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment of $18 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, the company expects first quarter 2021 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.94 to $1.98 per diluted share, which could represent a record earnings quarter for the company.

Comparatively, the company’s sequential fourth quarter 2020 earnings were $0.89 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $0.97 per diluted share, excluding the impact of additional financing costs of $0.04 per diluted share, construction costs related to the Texas steel mill of $0.05 per diluted share, a non-cash asset impairment charge of $0.06 per diluted share, and a tax benefit of $0.06 per diluted share. Prior year first quarter earnings were $0.88 per diluted share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7074036 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Steel Dynamics Inc. stands at 4.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.37%.

The market cap for STLD stock reached $9.99 billion, with 210.60 million shares outstanding and 199.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, STLD reached a trading volume of 7074036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLD shares is $49.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Steel Dynamics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Steel Dynamics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Dynamics Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46.

How has STLD stock performed recently?

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, STLD shares gained by 18.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.40, while it was recorded at 47.58 for the last single week of trading, and 33.81 for the last 200 days.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.23 and a Gross Margin at +14.21. Steel Dynamics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for STLD is now 12.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.48. Additionally, STLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] managed to generate an average of $57,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Steel Dynamics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Steel Dynamics Inc. posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steel Dynamics Inc. go to 3.88%.

Insider trade positions for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]

There are presently around $8,050 million, or 85.60% of STLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,664,231, which is approximately -0.791% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,751,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $884.9 million in STLD stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $451.16 million in STLD stock with ownership of nearly 142.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steel Dynamics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ:STLD] by around 15,949,777 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 18,292,573 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 136,353,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,595,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLD stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,585,379 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 964,918 shares during the same period.