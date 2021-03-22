SenesTech Inc. [SNES] Is Currently 35.12 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ: SNES] gained 35.12% or 0.59 points to close at $2.27 with a heavy trading volume of 75892639 shares. The company report on March 19, 2021 that SenesTech, Inc. Announces $3.95 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary, next generation technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 1,975,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.00 per share for gross proceeds of $3.95 million, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The offering is expected to close on or about March 23, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

SenesTech intends to use net proceeds from the registered direct offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

It opened the trading session at $3.04, the shares rose to $3.14 and dropped to $2.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNES points out that the company has recorded 42.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -74.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 993.14K shares, SNES reached to a volume of 75892639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SenesTech Inc. [SNES]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SenesTech Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for SNES stock

SenesTech Inc. [SNES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.98. With this latest performance, SNES shares gained by 11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.66 for SenesTech Inc. [SNES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 1.82 for the last single week of trading, and 1.78 for the last 200 days.

SenesTech Inc. [SNES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SenesTech Inc. [SNES] shares currently have an operating margin of -7193.71 and a Gross Margin at -259.44. SenesTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7005.59.

Return on Total Capital for SNES is now -199.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -200.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -225.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -157.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SenesTech Inc. [SNES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.16. Additionally, SNES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SenesTech Inc. [SNES] managed to generate an average of -$263,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.SenesTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

SenesTech Inc. [SNES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SenesTech Inc. posted -2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SenesTech Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SenesTech Inc. [SNES]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.90% of SNES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNES stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 34,278, which is approximately -7.106% of the company’s market cap and around 1.93% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 7,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in SNES stocks shares; and TCI WEALTH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $8000.0 in SNES stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SenesTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ:SNES] by around 7,355 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,966 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 37,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNES stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,355 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 50 shares during the same period.