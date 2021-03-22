ROTH Capital slashes price target on Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM] – find out why.

Farmer Bros. Co. [NASDAQ: FARM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.94%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Farmer Brothers Announces Participation at Roth’s 33rd Annual Investor Conference & Release Date for Investor Presentation.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM), a leading national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products, announced its attendance at Roth’s 33rd Annual Investor Conference on March 15th, 16th, and 17th.

The Company will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings over the three days. In conjunction with the event, the Company will post an updated Investor Presentation on the Company’s website at www.farmerbros.com under “Investor Relations” on the morning of the 15th.

Over the last 12 months, FARM stock rose by 58.79%. The one-year Farmer Bros. Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -63.26. The average equity rating for FARM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $178.19 million, with 17.53 million shares outstanding and 14.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 256.69K shares, FARM stock reached a trading volume of 1480259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FARM shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FARM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Farmer Bros. Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $29 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Farmer Bros. Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $36, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on FARM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmer Bros. Co. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for FARM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

FARM Stock Performance Analysis:

Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.94. With this latest performance, FARM shares gained by 74.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FARM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.68 for Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farmer Bros. Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +29.16. Farmer Bros. Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.40.

Return on Total Capital for FARM is now -5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.22. Additionally, FARM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM] managed to generate an average of -$30,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Farmer Bros. Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

FARM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Farmer Bros. Co. posted -2.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -828.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FARM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Farmer Bros. Co. go to 30.00%.

Farmer Bros. Co. [FARM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $132 million, or 68.60% of FARM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FARM stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 1,968,585, which is approximately -19.895% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC., holding 1,118,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.32 million in FARM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.58 million in FARM stock with ownership of nearly 5.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Farmer Bros. Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Farmer Bros. Co. [NASDAQ:FARM] by around 939,248 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,241,628 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,793,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,973,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FARM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 276,708 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 159,380 shares during the same period.