Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Stock trading around $121.31 per share: What’s Next?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] slipped around -1.86 points on Friday, while shares priced at $121.31 at the close of the session, down -1.51%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Ross Stores Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) announced the following changes to the composition and leadership of its Board of Directors:.

The Board expects to name George Orban as Chairman of the Board and Barbara Rentler, Chief Executive Officer, as Vice Chair. These Board leadership changes will become effective following the Company’s Annual Stockholders Meeting on May 19, 2021.

Ross Stores Inc. stock is now -1.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROST Stock saw the intraday high of $122.68 and lowest of $119.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 127.08, which means current price is +13.14% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 7306713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $127.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $96 to $101, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on ROST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 104.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ROST stock performed recently?

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.45, while it was recorded at 123.36 for the last single week of trading, and 102.52 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.51 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.68.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.22. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ross Stores Inc. posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 46.74%.

Insider trade positions for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

There are presently around $36,788 million, or 88.00% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 47,968,736, which is approximately 0.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,547,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.12 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly -8.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 18,970,931 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 16,263,647 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 268,020,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,255,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,076,483 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,336,520 shares during the same period.