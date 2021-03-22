Resonant Inc. [RESN] moved up 10.00: Why It’s Important

Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ: RESN] closed the trading session at $4.84 on 03/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.405, while the highest price level was $4.92. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Resonant Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

2020 Revenues Increase Over 330% Year-over-Year to Record $3.2 Million.

Murata Confirms XBAR® Performance and Moves Into Manufacturing Development Phase of Agreement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 82.64 percent and weekly performance of -1.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 98.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 126.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, RESN reached to a volume of 2104571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Resonant Inc. [RESN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RESN shares is $7.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RESN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Resonant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Resonant Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resonant Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.52.

RESN stock trade performance evaluation

Resonant Inc. [RESN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, RESN shares dropped by -22.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 340.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for Resonant Inc. [RESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Resonant Inc. [RESN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resonant Inc. [RESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -888.73. Resonant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -899.18.

Return on Total Capital for RESN is now -140.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -163.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -111.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.95. Additionally, RESN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] managed to generate an average of -$424,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Resonant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Resonant Inc. [RESN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Resonant Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RESN.

Resonant Inc. [RESN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $83 million, or 38.30% of RESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RESN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 4,169,213, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,892,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.0 million in RESN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.49 million in RESN stock with ownership of nearly 18.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resonant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ:RESN] by around 2,244,854 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,587,017 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,316,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,147,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RESN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,314,040 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 310,265 shares during the same period.